Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PQ Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PQ Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

