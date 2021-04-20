Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $834.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.