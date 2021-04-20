Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 3.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 86.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

CHTR stock opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $681.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

