Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 241,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $627.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

