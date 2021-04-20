Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

