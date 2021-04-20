Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
