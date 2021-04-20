China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Up 35.9% in March

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 421,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $14,219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,601,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

