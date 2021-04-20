Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Purchases A$29,002.05 in Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) insider Kate Jorgensen acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.51 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of A$29,002.05 ($20,715.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0976 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 14th. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 306.67%.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

