CIBC Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to $58.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMRAF. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140. Emera has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.