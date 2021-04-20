Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 130,443 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

On Thursday, January 21st, David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00.

CI stock opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

