Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 130,443 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.
- On Thursday, January 21st, David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00.
CI stock opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $255.89.
Several brokerages have commented on CI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
