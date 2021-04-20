Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

