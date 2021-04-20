Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

CINF stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $5,445,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

