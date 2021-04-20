Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

