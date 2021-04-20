Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 398.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after buying an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

