Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $157.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

