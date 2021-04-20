City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CMHY stock opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.54) on Tuesday. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £197.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.67.
About City Merchants High Yield Trust
