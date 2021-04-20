City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMHY stock opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.54) on Tuesday. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £197.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.67.

About City Merchants High Yield Trust

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

