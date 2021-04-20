Clarus Group Inc. Invests $119,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

CRWD stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.51 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $10,373,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $92,893,764. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.