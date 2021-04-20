Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,200 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CBTX by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

