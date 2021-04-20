Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

