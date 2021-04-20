Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.