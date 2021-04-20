Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $814.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.