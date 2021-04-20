CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $208.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.11.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.54. 135,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

