CMH Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. 531,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.