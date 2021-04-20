CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,952 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 205,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

