CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 257,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

