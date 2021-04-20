Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 112,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Apple by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 4,561,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $557,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

