Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 142,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.