Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 926,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 399.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.80 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

