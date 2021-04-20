Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 1,741 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

