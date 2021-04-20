Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

