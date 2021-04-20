Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

