Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.