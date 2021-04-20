Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

