Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 453.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

