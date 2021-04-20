Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) versus FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Critical Analysis

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Concierge Technologies and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Concierge Technologies and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 17.48%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Concierge Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concierge Technologies and FS KKR Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.25 $246.00 million $3.20 6.39

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Concierge Technologies.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Concierge Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts. In addition, the company produces, packs, and distributes gourmet meat pies and related bakery confections to the groceries, gasoline convenience stores, and independent retailers; and offers security alarm system installation and maintenance services to residential and commercial customers. Further, it manufactures and wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the Original Sprout brand name, as well as provision of private banking services to individuals and their families through its mobile platform. Concierge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

