Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

CME Group stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,448. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

