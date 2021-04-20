Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

FB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.27. 135,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,210,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.59 and its 200 day moving average is $274.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

