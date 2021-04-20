Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 361.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 146,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

