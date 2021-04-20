Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.90. 23,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

