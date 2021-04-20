Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $387.22. 9,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

