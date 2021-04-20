Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.72. 63,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

