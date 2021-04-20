ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE COP opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

