Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,985 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

ITB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,062 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

