Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.