CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CLGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. 814,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

