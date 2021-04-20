Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.75 on Monday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

