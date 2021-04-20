Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. 42,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $243.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

