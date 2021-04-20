CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoStar Group stock opened at $899.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $836.21 and a 200-day moving average of $873.08. CoStar Group has a one year low of $558.61 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 0.97.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

