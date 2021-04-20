Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $369.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

