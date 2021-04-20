Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brightworth grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 34,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.14. 38,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.14 and a 200 day moving average of $361.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

